Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $252,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

