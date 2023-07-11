Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

