Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 635 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

