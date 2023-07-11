Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 886 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day moving average is $239.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.