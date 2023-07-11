Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

