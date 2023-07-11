Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 1,312 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

