Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $262.42 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

