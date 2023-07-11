Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

