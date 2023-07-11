Atlas Private Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069,314 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

