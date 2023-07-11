Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Trimmed by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

