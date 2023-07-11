Chapman Investment Management LLC Sells 18,395 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.