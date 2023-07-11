Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 98,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 50,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

