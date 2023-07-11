United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,869 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

