Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $279.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

