Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The stock has a market cap of $279.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

