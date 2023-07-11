Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.