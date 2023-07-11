Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $690,516,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.94.

HUM opened at $434.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $427.21 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

