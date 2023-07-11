10,500 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

