Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $1.10 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 14.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

