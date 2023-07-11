Satovsky Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 200,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

