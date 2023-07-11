Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $20.36 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 7.6% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

