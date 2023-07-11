New Potomac Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TLH stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

