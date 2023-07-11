New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,119,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 327,509 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

