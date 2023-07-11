Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 10,783 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 0.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Up 2.7 %

PAYX opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.90.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

