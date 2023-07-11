Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,358 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

