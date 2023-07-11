Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

