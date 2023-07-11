iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

