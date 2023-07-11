Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $877.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

