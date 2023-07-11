iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after buying an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after buying an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after buying an additional 814,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

