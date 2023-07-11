Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

