Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $43.84 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 6.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 167.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

