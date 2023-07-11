Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.49. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

