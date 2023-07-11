Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Invests $207,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.1% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.6 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $796.74 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.63 and a 1 year high of $797.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

