Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 712,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 20.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $132,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $158.95 and a twelve month high of $202.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.6895 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.