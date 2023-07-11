Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes $205,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

