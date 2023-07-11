Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Makes New $503,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,086,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,350,000 after buying an additional 1,467,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,321,569.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

