Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 672 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,745 shares of company stock valued at $77,237,228 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

HSY opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

