SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

