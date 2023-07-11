Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VXUS opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

