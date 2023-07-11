American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Price Performance
AMT stock opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
