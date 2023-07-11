Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,080,000 after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

