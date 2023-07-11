Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 200 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.