Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

