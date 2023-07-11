Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $33.14 and a 1 year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

