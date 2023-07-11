BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,467.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,737,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 416,214 shares of company stock worth $4,973,461 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.