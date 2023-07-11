BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,467.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,194,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,737,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 416,214 shares of company stock worth $4,973,461 in the last quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- Could CAVA Be The Next Chipotle? Here’s How Close It Gets
- Palantir: The Good, The Bad, and The Potentially Ugly
- This Autonomous Vehicle Stock Doubled in June and May Do It Again
- Massive Upside Forecasted In Alta Equipment Group
- Is Samsung’s Warning Of A Chip Glut Hurting DRAM Maker Micron?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.