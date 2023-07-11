Jefferies Financial Group Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.
American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.2 %
American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.72.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Could CAVA Be The Next Chipotle? Here’s How Close It Gets
- Palantir: The Good, The Bad, and The Potentially Ugly
- This Autonomous Vehicle Stock Doubled in June and May Do It Again
- Massive Upside Forecasted In Alta Equipment Group
- Is Samsung’s Warning Of A Chip Glut Hurting DRAM Maker Micron?
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.