Jefferies Financial Group Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

