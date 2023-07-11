Bank of America Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $253.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.72 and its 200 day moving average is $223.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

