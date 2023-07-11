WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Given New $232.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $193.80 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average is $180.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 21,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

