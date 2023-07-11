O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $961.09 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $647.54 and a 52 week high of $966.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $929.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

