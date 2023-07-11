Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 1,635 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up 1.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $602,869.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,373.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

